Nickel miner Talvivaara should find merger partner: administrator
#Deals
May 21, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Nickel miner Talvivaara should find merger partner: administrator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara (TLV1V.HE), which is undergoing a debt restructuring, should seek a merger with an industrial partner along with its search for new investors, its administrator said.

Talvivaara on Wednesday announced it had been granted an extension until end-September to present its debt restructuring plan, saying it must first secure more long-term funding.

Pekka Jaatinen at lawyers Castren & Snellman, which is administrating the firm’s court-led restructuring, told Reuters it would be best if it could also find an industrial deal.

“We are seeking a model for the future with a financial and an industrial element ... where the company could be part of another entity or vice versa,” Jaatinen said.

“To secure funding is enough but it would be wise to make an industrial solution as well ... At this point we have several working streams going forward.”

Hurt by falling nickel prices and repeated production disruptions, Talvivaara last year suspended mining operations and began a court-led debt restructuring process.

Jaatinen added that the recent pickup in nickel prices had made the company’s future brighter.

“Last year the company estimated it needed about 200 million euros ($270 million), and that figure is of course coming down,” he said.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
