A plane from TAM Airlines flies over Fortress Sao Luis after leaving Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA jumped as much as 9 percent in early Tuesday trading after Chile’s LAN Airlines LAN.SN extended a share swap as part of a takeover of TAM to form Latin America’s largest airline.