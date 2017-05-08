FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Jones Act tanker used to transport oil from Alaska's North Slope to retire: operator
#Commodities
May 8, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

Jones Act tanker used to transport oil from Alaska's North Slope to retire: operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Alaskan Frontier, a Suezmax tanker typically used to transport Alaskan North Slope crude to West Coast refineries, is scheduled to retire, according to vessel operator Alaska Tanker Company.

The U.S.-flagged vessel is one of a few that comply with the Jones Act, a maritime law that requires shipments between U.S. ports to take place on U.S.-built and manned vessels.

A source, who requested anonymity, said the ship would be retired in June, but the company did not confirm the timing.

The Alaska Tanker Company fleet is time chartered to transport BP Plc's Alaska North Slope production. The fleet operator has also moved Alaskan crude for producers Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler

