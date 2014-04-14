FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion in northern Tanzania bar injures 15 people
April 14, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Explosion in northern Tanzania bar injures 15 people

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAR ES SALAM (Reuters) - Fifteen people were injured late on Sunday when a makeshift bomb exploded at a crowded bar in Arusha, a popular destination for Western tourists in northern Tanzania, a senior government official said on state television.

Two bombing attacks in the same city killed five people last year. Police said they were trying to establish who planted the bomb and the motive of the attack.

Officials said Sunday’s bomb exploded at the Arusha Night Park pub when football fans were watching an English Premier League match on television.

“This was a hand-made bomb. It was planted there by an unknown person,” Arusha regional commissioner Magesa Mulongo told state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

Godbles Lema, the member of parliament for Arusha, which is a popular starting point for wildlife safaris, said he was worried.

“These explosions first started at a church, then moved to a public rally organized by the (opposition) CHADEMA party and now at a pub ... I don’t know what is going on in Arusha,” Lema said in a statement.

Three people were killed and several injured in June by the explosion at the CHADEMA rally. A bomb attack at a Roman Catholic church in the city killed two people in May.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
