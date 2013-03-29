Building collapse kills 15 in Tanzania: police

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - At least 15 people were killed in Tanzania’s commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed, police officer said at the scene, as rescuers scrabbled to find survivors.

“Fifteen bodies have been recovered from the rubble,” Dar es Salaam Police Commander Suleiman Kova told reporters at the site, where the building of 12 or more storeys fell. “So far, only two people have been rescued alive, but the rescue operation is still ongoing.”