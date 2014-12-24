Donors say assessing Tanzania anti-graft effort before releasing aid

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - International donors who have delayed budget support to Tanzania over corruption allegations in the energy sector said on Wednesday they were still assessing whether to release financial aid to the country.

President Jakaya Kikwete fired a cabinet minister on Monday over the graft scandal that involved the transfer of at least $122 million of public funds to a private company. A senior energy official was also suspended on Tuesday, becoming the third high-ranking political casualty of the scandal.

The donors announced in October they were delaying almost half a billion dollars in budget support to aid-reliant Tanzania until findings of an investigation into charges of corruption in the energy sector were released and appropriate action taken.

Sinikka Antila, Finland’s ambassador to Tanzania who chairs the budget support development partners group, kept up the pressure on Kikwete by saying donors were “looking forward to a solid response to findings from the government”.

“While still assessing the situation, development partners maintain dialogue with the Ministry of Finance and any decisions on further disbursements will be communicated to the minister,” Antila told Reuters.

The donor group - comprising Finland, Germany, Britain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the European Commission, Ireland, Canada, Japan, the World Bank and the African Development Bank - has delayed the release of about 85 percent of $558 million pledged, she said.

To date, $84 million, some 15 percent of the committed budget support funds for 2014/15, have been disbursed, she said.

Tanzania’s Finance Ministry said in October the aid delay was affecting budget execution in one of Africa’s biggest per capita aid recipients. About a third of Tanzania’s 2014/15 budget depends on donors.