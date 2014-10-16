Tanzania extends audit into graft claims in energy sector

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania’s public audit office is extending its investigation into corruption in the energy industry, a move likely to further delay financial aid to the east African nation.

A group of 12 international donors has withheld aid payments until the investigation’s findings are released and appropriate action taken by the government.

The move followed allegations by the opposition that senior government officials fraudulently authorized payment of at least $122 million of public funds. They said the money came from an escrow account held jointly by state power company TANESCO and independent power producer IPTL and went to IPTL’s owner, Pan Africa Power (PAP) in 2013.

PAP said the transfer was legal. The government denies charges of graft. It says it investigates all such allegations and takes action when any cases are uncovered.

Tanzania has made big discoveries of natural gas, but its energy industry has been dogged by allegations of corruption in the past. Businesses have long complained graft is one of the main reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania.

The donor group - comprising Finland, Germany, Britain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the European Commission, Ireland, Canada, Japan, the World Bank and the African Development Bank - has so far paid $69 million of $558 million pledged.

“The extension of the time limit for the completion of this audit has been caused by the need to gather sufficient information and evidence that will help the auditor to fulfil the terms of reference of this audit,” the auditor general, or CAG, said in a prepared statement

The CAG said in May it would conclude its audit into the escrow account in 45 days, but no findings have been made public so far. The government’s anti-graft agency, PCCB, is still conducting a separate corruption investigation.

The CAG’s office said it was investigating transactions made from the escrow account and would submit its findings to Tanzania’s parliament and the energy ministry. It did not say when the investigation would be completed.

PARLIAMENT DEBATE

The east African nation of 45 million people has said it expects donors to contribute about 15 percent in both grants and concessionary loans to its 2014/15 fiscal budget. The Finance Ministry said linking financial aid to the IPTL case was affecting budget implementation.

The chairman of the watchdog parliamentary public accounts committee (PAC), Zitto Kabwe, said in a statement on Thursday the findings of the CAG’s investigation would be tabled in parliament next month, despite the extension of the probe.

“It is true that the CAG has not completed the special audit ... The report (of the CAG) will be debated in parliament in November,” said Kabwe, who is also a leading opposition figure in Tanzania.

One analyst said the financial aid delay by donors was unlikely to seriously undermine the government’s budget implementation.

“While a full-blown aid strike is unlikely and will thus limit fiscal risks, the fallout from the scandal could trigger the dismissal of key officials,” said Ahmed Salim, senior associate at consultancy Teneo Intelligence in a note to clients on Wednesday.