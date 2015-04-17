FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 19 dead after minibus plunges into river in Tanzania
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

At least 19 dead after minibus plunges into river in Tanzania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - At least 19 people were killed on Friday after a minibus they were traveling in plunged into a river in southern Tanzania, police said.

The accident occurred on a highway in Mbeya, a town in the south of the country, Mbeya regional police chief Ahmed Msangi said in a statement. Of those killed, 18 died on the spot and one died in hospital. Three more were injured.

Traffic accidents are common in the east African country, where buses are the main form of public transport and are often crowded and travel on poor roads.

Critics say the authorities fail to enforce basic traffic rules. Police say accidents are often caused by speeding.

Police officials said more than 100 people have been killed in road accidents in the past month, mostly involving buses.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
