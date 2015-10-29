FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzania ruling party candidate declared presidential vote winner
October 29, 2015 / 1:17 PM / in 2 years

Tanzania ruling party candidate declared presidential vote winner

Tanzania's Works Minister John Magufuli addresses delegates after the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) elected him as the presidential candidate for the October 25 election in the capital Dodoma, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania’s ruling party candidate, John Magufuli, won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission announced on Thursday, after the opposition challenged the tallying process and demanded a recount.

National Electoral Commission Chairman Damian Lubuva told a news conference that Magufuli, a minister for public works, secured 58 percent of the votes, beating his main opposition rival, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa who had 40 percent.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa

