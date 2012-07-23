FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU gives Tanzania $153 million for road, water projects
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2012 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

EU gives Tanzania $153 million for road, water projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The European Union has given Tanzania 126.5 million euros ($153.28 million) to improve road infrastructure and access to drinking water in the gas-rich east African nation, the European Commission said on Monday.

Agreements for the aid were signed during a visit to Tanzania by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and other senior EU officials over the weekend, the European Commission said in a statement.

“This new support will help to rehabilitate more than 200 km (124 miles) of roads or provide access to drinking water for 500,000 people and (lead) to improved sanitation infrastructure and services for some 140,000 inhabitants,” the statement on the EU delegation’s website in Tanzania said.

In its 2012/13 (July-June) budget of 15.12 trillion shillings, Tanzania says it is expecting to receive 3.16 trillion shillings through grants and concessional loans.

Tanzania recently made huge natural offshore gas discoveries, boosting its chances of becoming a regional energy hub.

Many of the investors moving into the region are European firms, including Royal Dutch Shell, French oil group Total and Britain’s BG Group. ($1 = 0.8253 euros)

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.