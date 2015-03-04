FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tanzania floods kill at least 38, damage roads
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 4, 2015 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

Tanzania floods kill at least 38, damage roads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Flash floods have killed at least 38 people in north-western Tanzania after strong winds and hail battered villages, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

At least another 82 people have been injured in the floods that occurred in Shinyanga region on Tuesday night.

“The floods, which occurred after hail and strong winds, have affected some 3,500 people,” Jakaya Kikwete’s office said in a statement.

Gravel roads and houses were destroyed, the president’s office said.

Local media quoted police saying the floods had also destroyed food crops in the agricultural region located about 1,000 km from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Several parts of Tanzania have been hit by flash floods at the start of the long rains season that run from March to May.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa/James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.