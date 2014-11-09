FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tanzanian leader undergoes prostate surgery in U.S.: presidency
November 9, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Tanzanian leader undergoes prostate surgery in U.S.: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, President of Tanzania, addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania’s President Jakaya Kikwete underwent successful prostate surgery at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States over the weekend, the president’s office said.

Kikwete, 64, has led east Africa’s second-biggest economy since 2005 but must step down next year at the end of his second and final term in office.

The operation was performed on Saturday, his office said on Sunday, without giving details on the nature of the surgery.

    “The surgery... which lasted for one and a half hours, was highly successful. The president’s condition is improving, but he is still in a hospital ward under medical supervision and receiving treatment,” the presidency said in a statement.

    The president’s office said in a previous statement on Nov. 6 Kikwete would spend 10 days in the U.S. for a medical check up.

    Tanzania plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in October 2015, which will be preceded by a referendum on a new constitution in April.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Michael Urquhart

