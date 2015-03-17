Tanzania to get $380 million loans from India for water projects

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania will receive a total of $380 million in loans from India to finance two major water projects in the east African nation, the president’s office said on Tuesday.

India’s government has offered $100 million to improve water supply in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and $280 million to help supply water from Lake Victoria to Tabora, Nzega and Igunga towns, the presidency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Tanzania said it would get a $300 million concessional loan from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) to help improve roads and other facilities in its commercial capital of Dar es salaam.

Fast-growing Dar es Salaam, which authorities expect to more than double its population to 10 million people in 15 years, generates more than 40 percent of Tanzania’s GDP. However, it is suffers from flooding, water scarcity and insect-borne diseases.