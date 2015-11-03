FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Targa Resources to buy Targa Resources Partners
November 3, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Targa Resources to buy Targa Resources Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline company Targa Resources Corp (TRC) (TRGP.N) said it would acquire the common units of Targa Resources Partners LP (TRP) NGLS.N it did not already own, in a deal that valued TRP at about $6.67 billion.

TRC, which has a stake of about 8.8 percent in TRP, said on Tuesday it has offered 0.62 of its share for each TRP unit.

The offer values TRP at $36.09 per share, and represents a premium of 18.4 percent to the stock’s closing price on Monday, according to Reuters’ calculations.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru

