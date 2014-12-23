Exchanges cancel erroneous trades in Targa Resources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock exchange operators Nasdaq and Direct Edge said they are cancelling a barrage of erroneous trades in shares of Targa Resources Partners LP, which shot from around $45 to more than $10,000 shortly after the start of trading on Tuesday.

In a statement, Nasdaq said that in conjunction with BATS, Direct Edge, NYSE-Arca and FINRA, it ”has determined to cancel all trades ... at or above $47.74 that were executed in NASDAQ between 9:33 and 9:34 ET.

“This decision cannot be appealed,” Nasdaq said, and “will be canceling trades on the participants’ behalf.”

Direct Edge issued a similar statement.

Shares of the natural gas processor and transporter briefly spiked to as high as $10,102.42 at 9:33:47 a.m., before falling back to around $46. They last traded at $47.10, up 1.7 percent on the day.

During the minute of the price surge, the spread between potential buyers’ posted bid prices and sellers’ asking price mushroomed, with the asking price at one point topping $12,000 even as the bid held steady at around $47.

The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but the trades at the peak price all occurred on Nasdaq, according to Reuters data. A number of trades at lower but still unusually elevated prices leading up to that peak occurred on several exchanges.