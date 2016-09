A newly constructed Target store is shown in San Diego, California May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Target Corp (TGT.N) on Wednesday announced a new $5 billion share buyback plan.

The retailer said it would begin repurchasing shares under the new plan upon completion of its current $10 billion program, which is expected before the end of fiscal 2016 in January.

Target also declared a dividend of 60 cents per common share for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter.

