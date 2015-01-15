FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Oliver: Target store closure is private sector decision
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 15, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver: Target store closure is private sector decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY (Reuters) - The decision by Target Corp (TGT.N) to shut its Canadian operations is a private corporate decision that should not have broader implications, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

“We are of course concerned and empathize with those who will lose their employment,” he told reporters in Calgary.

“This is a private sector decision in a highly competitive industry and I don’t think it has broader implications,” he said.

Reporting by Scott Haggett Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish

