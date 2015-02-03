FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target picks former Tesco executive McNamara as new CIO
#Business News
February 3, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Target picks former Tesco executive McNamara as new CIO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Target, a discount retail store, is pictured in Richmond, British Columbia January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - U.S. retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) on Tuesday named Mike McNamara, a former executive at British retailer Tesco PLC (TSCO.L), its new chief information officer.

The move comes as Target looks to boost online sales and bolster data security in the wake of a massive hacking attack that hurt its sales during the 2013 holiday shopping season.

McNamara, who worked at Tesco for more than 15 years, will replace the retiring Bob DeRodes and report directly to Chief Executive Brian Cornell, the company said in a statement.

McNamara played a key role in modernizing Tesco’s supply chain and establishing it as one of the world’s largest online grocers, the company said.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Bernadette Baum

