FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi to replace debit cards involved in Target data breach
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 16, 2014 / 3:24 AM / 4 years ago

Citi to replace debit cards involved in Target data breach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a Citibank branch in New York October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Citigroup will replace all customer debit cards involved in the data breach at Target Corp, the No.3 U.S. retailer, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

The bank did not replace the debit cards sooner because it wanted to minimize disruptions during the holiday shopping season, the New York Times reported earlier, quoting a person briefed on the bank's decision. (link.reuters.com/ruv95v)

“This is being done as a precautionary measure,” Citi spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty told Reuters in an email reply late Wednesday.

Fogarty declined to provide details on the number of debit cards being reissued.

Target said last week an investigation found that hackers stole the personal information of at least 70 million customers, including names, mailing addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Previously, the retailer said the hackers stole data from 40 million credit and debit cards.

The two sets of numbers likely contained some overlap, a company spokeswoman had said.

JPMorgan said in December it would give customers new debit cards printed quickly at many of its branches.

Citi is not reissuing credit cards, the New York Times said.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.