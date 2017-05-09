Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis

The sign outside the Target store is seen in Arvada, Colorado January 10, 2014.

(Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

The company said household essentials ordered online, like laundry detergent and coffee, will be packaged at a nearby store, allowing for delivery the next day. (bit.ly/2qUA0J5)

Target and other major brick and mortar retailers are investing heavily in their e-commerce businesses as they try to gain ground on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which revolutionized online retail through aggressive pricing and speedy delivery.

Minneapolis-based Target lagged behind competitors in e-commerce, but is now stepping up its emphasis on such sales. The company had signed a deal with online delivery service Instacart to pick up Target groceries and deliver them to customers in some cities.

The company intends to compete with rivals Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Amazon for same-day delivery.