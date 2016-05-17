Target hires Nordstrom exec as chief merchandising officer

(Reuters) - Big-box retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) appointed Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) executive Mark Tritton its chief merchandising officer, nearly a year after Kathryn Tesija left the position.

Target also promoted Jason Goldberger to the newly created role of chief digital officer, the company said on Tuesday.

Tritton is a former president of Nordstrom Product Group and he has earlier worked with apparel maker Timberland and sports footwear maker Nike Inc (NKE.N).

The appointments, which come into effect on June 5, are a part of Chief Executive Brian Cornell’s efforts to turn around the company after years of sluggish growth.

In February, the retailer appointed former Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) veteran Arthur Valdez its chief supply chain officer.

The company also promoted Stephanie Lundquist to chief human resources officer and Janna Potts to chief stores officer this year.

Target is working to speed up its supply chain, expand its digital offerings and it is focusing on higher-margin categories such as baby care and wellness and health products.

The company’s shares were down 0.5 percent at $74.25 in late morning trading on Tuesday.