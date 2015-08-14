FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target Corp merchandising executive Jose Barra to leave
August 14, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Target Corp merchandising executive Jose Barra to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Retailer Target Corp said its vice president in charge of household supplies, electronics and sporting goods was leaving as the company narrows its focus to products such as apparel, wellness products and children’s items.

Jose Barra, who was promoted to the role of vice president for merchandising essentials and hardlines in May last year, leaves four months after the company named grocery retail veteran Anne Dament as senior vice president of merchandising.

Under Chief Executive Brian Cornell, who took charge last August, Target has been eliminating several thousand corporate jobs, revamping grocery operations and investing in technology and supply chain.

Target’s chief merchandising and supply chain officer Kathee Tesija moved to an advisory role in June.

Target said there would be no replacement for Barra.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
