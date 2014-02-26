FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target says same-store sales flat vs. year ago so far in February
#Business News
February 26, 2014 / 5:34 PM / 4 years ago

Target says same-store sales flat vs. year ago so far in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Target Corp Chief Financial Officer John Mulligan said on Wednesday that same-store sales at the No. 3 U.S. retailer so far in February have been flat compared to a year ago.

He also said in a conference call with analysts that he expects same-store sales to be flat to down 2 percent during the full first quarter when compared to a year earlier.

Mulligan said he sees “capacity” for this year’s stock buyback at between $1 billion and $2 billion. The company had previously said it had capacity for about $4 billion in stock repurchases.

Reporting by Jim Finkle and Dhanya Skariachan. Editing by Franklin Paul


