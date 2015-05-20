FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target CFO: to keep buying back shares, may need to up authorization
May 20, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Target CFO: to keep buying back shares, may need to up authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) will likely continue to buy back its own shares in the current quarter and beyond, and will review with the board the need to increase its authorization for repurchasing shares, its chief financial officer said.

“If this activity continues as expected we would exhaust the current authorization later this year,” John Mulligan said on an earnings call, adding he believed Target would have the capacity to retire $2 billion or more of its shares this fiscal year.

reporting by Nathan Layne

