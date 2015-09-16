FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target says will appeal unionization vote in Brooklyn store
#Business News
September 16, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Target says will appeal unionization vote in Brooklyn store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Wednesday it is “disappointed” by a unionization vote within its store in Brooklyn, New York and will appeal the National Labor Relations Board’s decision to hold the vote.

Earlier today Reuters reported a group of pharmacy workers at Target’s New York store won a vote to form a microunion within the store.

“Because of the pending sale of the business, we don’t believe it was appropriate for the NLRB to move forward with the petition,” spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.

Target is in the process of selling its pharmacies to CVS Health Corp.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Editing by David Greising

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
