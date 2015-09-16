Pharmacy workers in Target's New York store win right to form microunion

A customer shops in the pharmacy department of a Target store in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A group of pharmacy workers within Target Corp’s store in Brooklyn, New York have won a vote to form a microunion within the store, according to a filing on the National Labor Relations Board’s website and union officials.

The group of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians won an initial ballot 7-2 in favor of forming the union, the filing showed.

The National Labor Relations Board in 2011 ruled that so-called micro unions are appropriate when their members share “a community of interest.”

That decision was upheld by a U.S. appeals court, spurring the board in 2014 to extend the standard to retail stores in a case involving fragrance and cosmetic department workers at Macy’s Inc.

Target did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Related Coverage Target says will appeal unionization vote in Brooklyn store