FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pharmacy workers in Target's New York store win right to form microunion
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2015 / 12:04 AM / 2 years ago

Pharmacy workers in Target's New York store win right to form microunion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer shops in the pharmacy department of a Target store in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A group of pharmacy workers within Target Corp’s store in Brooklyn, New York have won a vote to form a microunion within the store, according to a filing on the National Labor Relations Board’s website and union officials.

The group of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians won an initial ballot 7-2 in favor of forming the union, the filing showed.

The National Labor Relations Board in 2011 ruled that so-called micro unions are appropriate when their members share “a community of interest.”

That decision was upheld by a U.S. appeals court, spurring the board in 2014 to extend the standard to retail stores in a case involving fragrance and cosmetic department workers at Macy’s Inc.

Target did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Additional reporting by Dan Weissner, Editing by David Greising

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.