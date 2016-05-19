FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Comms to sell stake in data center to ST Telemedia for $630 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 19, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

India's Tata Comms to sell stake in data center to ST Telemedia for $630 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS) is selling a 74 percent stake in its data center business to Singapore-based ST Telemedia for about $630 million including debt, the company said on Thursday.

Tata Communications, which provides telecom and data services infrastructure through its network of undersea and terrestrial cables, has been looking to sell non-core assets to cut debt.

The ST Telemedia deal includes sale of a 74 percent stake in the company’s 14 data centers in India for 31.1 billion rupees ($462.66 million), and sale of a similar stake in its three Singapore data centers for S$232.4 million ($168.37 million).

Tata Communications will continue to hold a 26 percent stake in the data center operations, it said.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.