India's TCS says seasonal trends to impact third-quarter revenue
December 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

India's TCS says seasonal trends to impact third-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) works inside the company headquarters in Mumbai,India; March 14, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS), India’s biggest software services exporter, on Friday said it expected third-quarter revenue to be “in line with seasonal trends” as holidays and furloughs impact some of its key businesses.

The company sees demand in North America to be in line with its expectations for the quarter ending Dec. 31, adjusted for seasonal weakness, TCS said in a filing with the stock exchange after market hours.

The third quarter is seasonally weak for TCS due to holidays in the United States and Europe, key markets where it fights for contracts with competitors in the $100 billion-plus Indian outsourcing sector.

Shares in TCS, India’s biggest company by market valuation, closed down 1.66 percent in a market that fell 0.91 percent. They had fallen 2 percent earlier in the day on speculation the company would announce a restructuring that would impact earnings outlook.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
