FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge grants class action status to Tata wage suit
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 3, 2012 / 3:03 AM / 6 years ago

Judge grants class action status to Tata wage suit

Terry Baynes

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd TATAS.UL employees who were deployed from India to work in information technology jobs in the United States won the right on Monday to proceed with a class action lawsuit against the Indian corporate giant over unpaid wages.

California federal judge Claudia Wilken granted class-action status to the suit that accuses Mumbai-based Tata and its subsidiary, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), of breaching employee contracts and violating California labor laws.

Two former employees accused the company in 2006 of forcing all non-U.S.-citizen workers to sign over their U.S. federal and state tax refund checks to the company. Tata also deducted their Indian wages from their compensation, the suit alleged.

The judge authorized one national class of plaintiffs, comprised of non-U.S. citizens who worked at the company between 2002 and 2005, to sue for contract violations. The court certified a separate class of employees to bring claims under California labor laws.

“More than 10,000 current and former Indian nationals working for Tata in America now may have their day in court,” Kelly Dermody, a lead attorney for the employees, said in a statement.

Robert Steiner, a lawyer for Tata America International Corporation with Kelley Drye & Warren, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Tata Sons Ltd is the holding company for salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, India’s biggest corporate house.

The case is Vedachalam v. Tata America International Corporation et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland), No. 06-963.

Reporting By Terry Baynes; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.