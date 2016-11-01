FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ratan Tata in letter says will maintain 'Tata culture and value system'
November 1, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 10 months ago

Ratan Tata in letter says will maintain 'Tata culture and value system'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ratan Tata, interim chairman at the Tata Sons conglomerate, reassured employees on the future of the group and its companies, in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Tata reinstated that the decision to change the leadership at Tata Sons was a difficult but well-deliberated one taken for the future success of the group, and to maintain the Tata culture and value system.

The letter, sent to employees on Tuesday, comes a week after Tata sacked its chairman Cyrus Mistry. The ousted chairman and the Tata group have traded barbs in public on a near daily since then.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha

