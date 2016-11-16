FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ousted chairman has not made legal complaint to Tata Global Beverages: sources
#Big Story 10
November 16, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

Ousted chairman has not made legal complaint to Tata Global Beverages: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyrus Mistry, chairman of Tata Group, smiles during the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai June 27, 2014.Stringer

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Cyrus Mistry has told Tata Global Beverages that his removal as chairman of the company was wrong but has not made a formal legal complaint, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Television channel ET Now, citing unnamed sources, had said earlier on Wednesday that Mistry's office had issued a legal notice to Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores in India.

Mistry was removed on Tuesday as the chairman of Tata Global Beverages, an action he had called "inaccurate and illegal."

Last month Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons [TATAS.UL], the holding company for the $100 billion steel-to-software Tata group, sparking a bitter public dispute.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
