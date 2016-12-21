Apple's new AirPods tough to recycle: report
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's new wireless headphones could be a problem for recyclers, according to an electronics firm that took apart the device to review its component parts.
MUMBAI Tata Sons' [TATAS.UL] ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, in his first legal salvo against the conglomerate, has appealed to a quasi-judicial body to either replace the company's current board of directors or appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as its non-executive chairman.
Mistry ratcheted up his battle against the $100 billion software-to-salt conglomerate by launching legal proceedings on Tuesday and filing a petition under the Companies Act of 2013 at the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The complaint, which levels allegations on mismanagement and corporate governance failures within the company, also seeks to restrain Tata Sons from issuing any new equity, or altering its articles of association.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Euan Rocha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's new wireless headphones could be a problem for recyclers, according to an electronics firm that took apart the device to review its component parts.
BRUSSELS Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to sell its majority stake in Africa's largest Coke bottler to the Coca Cola Company for $3.15 billion, the final planned divestment following its purchase of rival brewer SABMiller.
DETROIT Ford Motor Co will close its Kansas City, Missouri pickup truck and van plant for a week in early January to match production and demand, the automaker said on Tuesday.