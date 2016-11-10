FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Sons statement on Cyrus Mistry reflects 'desperation': sources
November 10, 2016 / 11:09 AM / 10 months ago

Tata Sons statement on Cyrus Mistry reflects 'desperation': sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Some of the allegations made by Tata Sons Ltd [TATAS.UL] in its nine-page statement against ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry are "fallacious" and reflect "desperation", sources close to Cyrus Mistry said on Thursday, firing back at the $100 billion conglomerate.

Tata Sons, on Thursday, sharply escalated its pitched battle with Mistry by blaming him for nearly pushing the conglomerate into losses and removing him from the chairman's post at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), the group's flagship business.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
