Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata and Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry attend the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai, India April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

NEW DELHI Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as Tata Sons' [TATAS.UL] chairman last month, will stay on as chairman of group company Tata Steel (TISC.NS), television channel ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

Mistry was removed in a bitter boardroom coup of the holding company for the $100-billion steel-to-software conglomerate, with Ratan Tata back at the helm temporarily.

Mistry is still chairman of Tata Steel.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)