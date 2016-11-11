Stock futures fall as investors adjust portfolios after Trump win
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as investors tailored their portfolios to benefit from president-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies.
NEW DELHI Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as Tata Sons' [TATAS.UL] chairman last month, will stay on as chairman of group company Tata Steel (TISC.NS), television channel ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.
Mistry was removed in a bitter boardroom coup of the holding company for the $100-billion steel-to-software conglomerate, with Ratan Tata back at the helm temporarily.
Mistry is still chairman of Tata Steel.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BRUSSELS The European Commission has asked the United States about a secret court order Yahoo used to scan thousands of customer emails for possible terrorism links, following concerns that may have violated a new data transfer pact.
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who strongly criticized Republican President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton, said the stock market is poised to rise long-term regardless of the U.S. election outcome.