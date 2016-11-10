Tata Sons cannot appoint, only nominate TCS chairman: source

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Tata Sons, parent and biggest shareholder of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS.NS), can only nominate a new chairman for the company but not appoint him without the approval of the board of directors, a source close to Cyrus Mistry said on Thursday.

TCS, India's No. 1 software services provider by revenue, in a statement to the stock exchange, said Mistry has been replaced as chairman by Ishaat Hussain, who will hold the post until a new candidate is found.