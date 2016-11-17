FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
November 17, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

Tata Consultancy Services calls Dec. 13 shareholder meeting for Mistry vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyrus Mistry, chairman of Tata Group, smiles during the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai June 27, 2014.Stringer

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services said on Thursday that the company would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 13 to decide on the removal of former chairman Cyrus Mistry as director from the company's board.

Tata Sons, TCS' parent and holding firm for the $100 billion salt-to-software Tata empire, has called for a shareholder meeting at several of its group companies such as Tata Steel and Tata Motors, to remove Mistry from their respective boards.

In a boardroom coup last month Mistry was removed as chairman of Tata Sons and patriach Ratan Tata is back at the helm temporarily. Days later he was sacked as chairman of TCS in which Tata Sons holds more than 73 percent stake.

A public power struggle has since ensued between Mistry and Tata.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee. Editing by Jane Merriman

