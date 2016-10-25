FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's Cyrus Mistry denies filing 'caveats'
#Business News
October 25, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 10 months ago

India's Cyrus Mistry denies filing 'caveats'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata and Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry attend the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai, India April 23, 2012.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Former chairman of Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] Cyrus Mistry has denied filing any "caveats" against his former company.

"A caveat is a notice filed by a party fearing legal action seeking notice before action. Tatas have filed caveats seeking notice from Cyrus Mistry fearing legal action. Cyrus has not filed any caveats. He has already made a statement that such concerns are misplaced at this stage," a statement issued by Cyrus Mistry's office said on Tuesday.

On Monday Tata Sons announced Mistry's removal as chairman with company patriarch Ratan Tata taking over while a permanent replacement is sought.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

