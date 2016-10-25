P&G's first-quarter sales beat estimates
Procter & Gamble Co , the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.
MUMBAI Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of India's Tata Sons [TATAS.UL], has filed four caveats against Ratan Tata and Dorabji Tata Trust at the National Company Law Tribunal, news channel CNBC TV18 reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Tata Sons had also filed caveats in all courts including the National Company Law Tribunal.
A caveat usually ensures that the court does not issue any order without allowing the other side to appear.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING/ZURICH State-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina is ready to offer more concessions to win European Union antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticide and seed group Syngenta, a source with direct knowledge of the process said.
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to impairment charges.