8 months ago
India's Tata Sons says will contest allegations of former chairman Mistry
#Business News
December 20, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 8 months ago

India's Tata Sons says will contest allegations of former chairman Mistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata group, leaves his office building in Mumbai, India October 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Tata Sons, which is entangled in a pitched battle against its former chairman Cyrus Mistry, has said that it is consulting its lawyers and will contest the allegations leveled by the former top boss.

The statement issued by Tata Sons was in response to the legal proceedings launched by Mistry on Tuesday accusing the $100 billion conglomerate of "oppression and mismanagement."

Tata Sons said Mistry's assertions has been a "personal issue" and reflects his deep animosity towards the group patriarch Ratan Tata.

"Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by Louise Heavens

