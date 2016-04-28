FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel UK not willing to split up assets to secure sale: CEO
April 28, 2016

Tata Steel UK not willing to split up assets to secure sale: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tata steelworks Port Talbot, Wales, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Tata Steel is not prepared to split up its main British assets, such as its Port Talbot steel plant, as part of a plan to divest its UK steelmaking operations, UK CEO Bimlendra Jha told a committee of lawmakers on Thursday.

“We would not deal with ... somebody saying leave alone Port Talbot and give us the rest - that is not a solution that’s acceptable,” said Jha. He added that the company might consider selling off small independent assets individually.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

