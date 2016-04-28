FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government will not take more than 25 percent stake in Tata Steel assets: Javid
April 28, 2016 / 10:57 AM / in a year

UK government will not take more than 25 percent stake in Tata Steel assets: Javid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham, Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday the government was not prepared to take more than a 25 percent equity stake in Tata Steel’s UK assets and he wanted to see them sold as soon as possible.

“Twenty five percent was the limit that I thought was necessary to show that on the one hand you’re serious about helping ... but also not to put off potential investors by saying this is something the government seeks to control,” he told a committee of lawmakers.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

