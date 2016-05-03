FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty House Group confirms bid for Tata Steel UK
May 3, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Liberty House Group confirms bid for Tata Steel UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tata steelworks Port Talbot, Wales, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Metals group Liberty House confirmed on Tuesday it had formally submitted a letter of intent to buy the British assets of Tata Steel.

Liberty reiterated that it plans to shift Tata Steel UK’s operations away from steelmaking in blast furnaces to recycling steel in electric arc furnaces, according to a statement sent by email.

Earlier on Tuesday, a management and employee buyout vehicle, Excalibur Steel, said it also registered a letter of intent with Tata Steel expressing its formal interest.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Clarke

