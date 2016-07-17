FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

UK PM May says committed to long-term future of Welsh steel industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One of the blast furnaces of the Tata Steel plant is seen at sunset in Port Talbot, South Wales, May 31, 2013.Rebecca Naden/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May visits Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones on Monday and said she is committed to working with the Welsh government and Tata Steel to find a solution to the steelmaker's troubles.

"The steel industry is vital to the UK," May said in a statement.

Tata Steel has paused the sale of its Port Talbot plant in southern Wales, partly due to Brexit uncertainty.

The company put its British operations up for sale in March, including the Port Talbot plant, threatening thousands of jobs.

"My government is committed to helping the steel industry secure a long-term, viable future in Wales," said May, ahead of her visit to Wales, only her second trip since becoming prime minister having visited Scotland last week.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jason Neely

