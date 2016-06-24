Thyssenkrupp, Tata close to steel merger MoU: Manager Magazin

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel could sign a memorandum of understanding on merging their European steel businesses within weeks, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported on Friday, citing insiders.

Valuations are being discussed, along with the question of whether Tata would make a payment to Thyssenkrupp - whose European steel business is larger - in the event of a 50-50 venture, the magazine reported.

Neither Thyssenkrupp or Tata had an immediate comment on the report.