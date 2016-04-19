FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steelworkers agree to 3 percent pay cut in Tata Steel-Greybull deal
#Deals
April 19, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Steelworkers agree to 3 percent pay cut in Tata Steel-Greybull deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Birds fly above part of the TATA Steel plant in Scunthorpe, northern England, in this file photograph dated October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/files

(Reuters) - Trade unions Unite, GMB and Community have accepted a 3 percent pay reduction for a year as a part of the deal for the sale of Tata Steel’s Long Products business to Greybull Capital, the National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said.

The unions also accepted in a ballot a 3 percent reduction in employer’s and employee’s pension contributions for 12 months.

Tata Steel earlier this month agreed to sell its Long Products Europe division in Scunthorpe to Greybull for 1 pound, saving a third of the 15,000 jobs placed in jeopardy by the Indian conglomerate’s decision to sell up in Britain.

The steelmaker has been hit by falling prices due to overcapacity in China, which is the world’s biggest market for the alloy.

The steel trade union also added that post one year, normal rates of pay and pension contributions would resume.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan

