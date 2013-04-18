FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's TCS shares gain in pre-open trading on revenue outlook
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 18, 2013 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

India's TCS shares gain in pre-open trading on revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in India’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) (TCS.NS) rose 2.15 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after it painted a more bullish picture for future revenue growth than key rival Infosys (INFY.NS).

TCS said on Wednesday net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 22 percent to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from the year-earlier period.

TCS added it expects revenue in the current fiscal year to increase more than the 12-14 percent sector export growth forecast by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

Infosys shares were up 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.