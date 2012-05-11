FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JLR to spend 1 billion pounds more with UK suppliers
May 11, 2012 / 9:38 AM / in 5 years

JLR to spend 1 billion pounds more with UK suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Jaguar symbol is seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood assembly plant in Liverpool, northern England, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will spend an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) with UK suppliers over the next four years, the company said, as strong global demand for its Range Rover Evoque model continues.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), said in a statement on Friday it would spend the additional amount on top of supply contracts worth 2 billion pounds signed in March 2011 with British suppliers.

The company will also open a new logistics plant this summer in Ellesmere Port, UK, which will create around 300 jobs, it said in the statement.

JLR has sold over 60,000 compact Evoque SUVs worldwide since its launch in September 2011.

($1 = 0.6188 British pounds)

Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

