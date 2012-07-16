FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel to sell stake in Dutch recycler HKS
July 16, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Tata Steel to sell stake in Dutch recycler HKS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tata Steel (TISC.NS), the world’s no. 7 steelmaker, said on Monday it has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Dutch recycler HKS Scrap Metals Co to a unit of Germany’s TSR for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is in line with Tata Steel’s strategy to focus on core activities, the company said in a statement.

The TSR unit already owns 50 percent stake in the Dutch company. HKS generates annual sales of 400 million euros.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

