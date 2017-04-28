SNC-Lavalin CEO says Elliott's stake in WS Atkins not an obstacle to deal
MONTREAL SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday activist investor Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins "is not an obstacle" to buying the firm.
SYDNEY A group backed by KKR & Co said on Friday it would not undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts Group after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.
Tatts shares fell 4.8 percent.
Tatts earlier on Friday said a rival offer from betting group Tabcorp Holdings Ltd was superior.
The KKR-backed group also includes Macquarie Group Ltd, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State Superannuation Scheme.
CALGARY, Alberta Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , the country's largest independent petroleum producer, said on Thursday it continues to evaluate any assets for sale within its core areas of operation in western Canada.